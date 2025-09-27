In the previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor attempted to convince Deacon that he should obtain counselling elsewhere. On the other hand, Will tried to get through to Electra and convince her that he still loved her, but he was only taken advantage of by Luna, who spiked his drinks.

From revelations and quick moments to heartbreak and family scenes, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, September 29, 2025

The week’s first episode features Will and Electra grappling with the revelation that Luna is pregnant. How will they deal with this obstacle in their lives? Up next, Sheila worries about her marriage. Will her lies about Luna cost her? Lastly, Taylor and Deacon share a brief moment as he seeks guidance. Is this the start of a new connection?

Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Beth practices a father-daughter dance with Liam. On the other hand, Hope is torn between her love for Liam and her commitment to Carter. What will she do? Eric and Ridge visit the Forrester showroom with Brooke, Carter, and Daphne. Are there new plans and collections in store for the company?

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

When Hope admits to Brooke that she has been reminded of her past love with Liam, what advice will she get from her mother? Ridge expresses his love for Brooke. Meanwhile, Hope has a flashback of a rooftop moment with Liam. Will this nostalgia make her take a strong stand for herself?

Thursday, October 2, 2025

Carter expresses excitement about marrying Hope, but will his dreams get shattered when he realizes Hope still has feelings for Liam? Hope decides to go to the father-daughter dance. Will this pull her even further towards Liam? Daphne reflects on Carter’s charms. Will she woo him again?

Friday, October 3, 2025

The week’s final episode features Ridge and Brooke being shocked to learn that Luna is alive. How will they react? Li is furious for risking her career to help Luna. What will she do now? Lastly, Will is left devastated while Electra is heartbroken. How will they overcome this? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for more!

