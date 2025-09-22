In the previous week, The Bold and the Beautiful saw Will finding out that Luna is alive and is the one who raped him that night. He then informed his parents of the same, and they confronted Luna and Li about it. Li was left shocked when she found out and choked Luna before being stopped.

The drama, guilt, trickery, reassurances, and more will get tense and exciting in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 22, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the soap opera revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: September 22, 2025

The first episode of the week features Hope reassuring Katie that Electra deserves love and happiness. After the Luna and Will fiasco, Katie is very worried about her son. She was so happy for him after he received a promotion at work that she even threw him a party to celebrate the milestone.

And that’s when things took a dark turn. Luna sneaked out to the party and spiked his drinks. She then r*ped him, pretending to be Electra. And now that the truth is out, Katie is scared. She was delighted to see Will so happy and in love with Electra. Now her motherly instincts are in fear for her son.

Katie believes Luna will ruin Will and Electra’s relationship, and things will never be the same. Hope is there to offer her aunt some much-needed comfort and advice. Will her suggestions help Katie feel better about this messy situation? On the other hand, Li accuses Sheila of siding with Luna.

Li had saved Luna’s life, thinking this could be a new beginning for her where she could let go of her evil past. But Luna is Luna, and she never learns. Li found out how Luna took advantage of Will by drugging him and then r*ping him, confirming that she is still psychotic and obsessive.

To make matters worse, Luna claims she is now pregnant with their child. Li is left even more shocked when Sheila states that being pregnant will keep her away from jail. A flabbergasted Li accuses Sheila of siding with Luna and boosting her evil schemes. How will Sheila react to the accusations?

Is this going to cause a major clash between the two women? What will Li decide to do about Luna and her evil intentions against Will and Electra? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to find out!

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc Cleared For Indian Release With A Certification & No Cuts Amid Global Acclaim

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News