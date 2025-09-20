The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Will being consumed with guilt while Electra created a special night, including a very cute, personalized gift for Will. He was guilty about what happened and she was unaware about how her life was going to get completely wrecked soon.

From revelations and concerns to reigniting love stories and convincing sessions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, September 22, 2025

The first episode of the week features Hope reassuring Katie that Electra deserves love and happiness. Will the two be able to comfort Electra when she finds out the truth about what happened between Will and Luna? Li accuses Sheila of siding with Luna. How exactly will this confrontation go?

Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Up next, Will confesses to Electra. How is she going to react when she finds out that her boyfriend was raped by Luna and now she is claiming to be pregant with his child? Is she going to break things off with Will now? Or will she ask for some distance to process how her whole life will change?

Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Deacon becomes concerned for Sheila when he overhears something he shouldn’t have. Has he finally found out that Luna is alive and that Sheila knew about this and kept it from him? Deke and Remy reconfirm their bond as they navigate personal and professional challenges. But what’s next?

Thursday, September 25, 2025

When Deacon demands the whole story about Luna from Sheila, will she tell him the full truth about Li whisking Luna away and helping her recover? Or will she hide certain details? On the other hand, Bill secures his home as he attempts to make amends with Katie. Will these two finally reunite?

Friday, September 26, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Taylor attempting to convince Deacon that he should obtain counseling elsewhere. What will he decide to do? And then lastly, Will tries to get through to Electra. Will she forgive him? After all, he did hide the truth from her for weeks and even slept with her.

