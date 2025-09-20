Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 5

(Major Spoilers Ahead for Peacemaker Season 2)

Following its premiere on August 21, 2025, James Gunn’s Peacemaker Season 2 received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, boasting an impressive 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes (Source: RT). With just three episodes left, the current season is heading in an exciting direction, backed by a multiversal twist and John Cena’s standout performance as the titular anti-hero. Peacemaker S2’s Episode 5 recently aired, and eagle-eyed fans (via DCU Brief) quickly spotted numerous Easter eggs and DCU references. Here are five of those most interesting Easter eggs that you might have missed.

1. Rick Flag Jr.’s Name

Episode 5 opens with a flashback set shortly after the events of James Gunn’s 2021 film The Suicide Squad, where Peacemaker kills Rick Flag Jr. (played by Joel Kinnaman). In the funeral scene, shown as taking place three years ago, the deceased character’s name appears as Richard Bill Flag Jr. instead of Rick Rogers Flag Jr. This subtle change hints that The Suicide Squad occurred in the old DCEU continuity, while Peacemaker Season 2 exists within the new DCU.

How was your reaction to Joel Kinnaman’s return as Rick Flag Jr. in #PeacemakerSeason2? pic.twitter.com/NogLzeeHEX — A Geek’s Viewpoint (@ViewpointGeek) September 6, 2025

2. Giant Starfish

In one scene from Episode 5 of Peacemaker Season 2, Rick Flag Sr. (played by Frank Grillo) reflects on the mission that claimed his son’s life. He’s referring to the events of The Suicide Squad and its main antagonist — Starro the Conqueror, a giant, mind-controlling alien starfish from outer space.

All it took was one line of dialogue for audiences to immediately sympathize with Starro. That’s how incredible The Suicide Squad is. pic.twitter.com/rhPIkYGEJQ — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) November 25, 2021

3. Superman Reference & Rick Flag Sr.’s Secret Research

Episode 5 also teases a mysterious incident that took place in Metropolis (seen in the new Superman movie), the very reason ARGUS is investigating the dimensional rift to prevent it from happening again. In a quick blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, Rick Flag Sr. appears to be studying information about crossing into another dimension, apparently hinting at his own interest in the multiverse.

Rick Flag Sr. in #Peacemaker Season 2. Streaming now on HBO Max. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/rluOFs6uIo — Screen Rant (@screenrant) August 22, 2025

4. Alternate Universe’s Subtle Changes

If you look closely at the alternate universe, the one where that version of Peacemaker was accidentally killed by the version we know, you’ll notice subtle but clever differences. His favorite band names are slightly altered: for example, The Cruel Intentions becomes The Cruel Intentionz, and Scorpions changes to Scorpionz. It’s an impressive attention to detail by the makers.

This week’s episode of #Peacemaker is another reminder of how much @JohnCena‘s acting skills have improved in season 2. He’s so good in this role! pic.twitter.com/JCOH0DlmiM — Thomas Storaï (@ThomasStorai) September 19, 2025

5. Kaiju from Superman

Another interesting detail is shown through a news headline, which mentioned that The Top Trio (Peacemaker, along with his brother and father) killed a Kaiju, resembling the one that was overpowered by Superman and his allies in the David Corenswet-led 2025 reboot.

Did anyone else catch that the Kaiju the Top Trio killed in #Peacemaker is the same one from #Superman? It took the Justice Gang + Superman to bring it down, yet the Top Trio did it without metahuman powers. Could this mean their dimension also has a Lex Luthor pulling strings? pic.twitter.com/yH9Ip5pFli — Kevin Leung (@lyykevin_) September 20, 2025

What’s Peacemaker Season 2 All About

In the new season, John Cena reprises his role as Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, who discovers a more desirable alternate world where his brother and father are alive and he is celebrated as a true superhero as he battles new foes and confronts his own shortcomings. The series also features Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, and Frank Grillo, among other actors.

