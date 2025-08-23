James Gunn returned with Peacemaker Season 2 and dived straight into the multiverse with an eventful story. The show had one big challenge from the start, but Gunn handled it quickly. Since Season 1 in 2022, DC has undergone a significant shift.

Gunn, alongside Peter Safran, rebooted the continuity and gave the universe a fresh start. That very reset raised questions about the official canon, especially since Peacemaker was tightly tied to the old DCEU. James Gunn confirmed the series would remain part of the new DC canon, but how it would fit in remained unclear until now.

James Gunn has officially retconned the ending of #Peacemaker S1 The Justice League has been replaced with the Justice Gang, Superman, and Supergirl pic.twitter.com/MPyQVjHgKn — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 22, 2025

How Peacemaker Fits Into The New DC Universe

Season 2 is the DCU’s third entry after Creature Commandos and Superman, which means the new universe is now established with plenty of characters to link to, including heroes like Superman and the Justice Gang. Peacemaker immediately folds into this world, rewriting history in the first few minutes to fit Season 1 into the DCU. The show replaces its biggest DCEU tie, the final Justice League cameo, with a new scene.

After this mission, Peacemaker deserves to join the Justice gang pic.twitter.com/l7gBJRyR7H — Unique Movie Moments 🐬 (@uniquemoviemom) July 30, 2025

Peacemaker’s Connection To The Suicide Squad & DCEU

Peacemaker was intertwined with the DCEU for 10 years, from 2013 to 2023. The series began as a spin-off from 2021’s The Suicide Squad, introducing John Cena’s character and setting ongoing storylines like Rick Flag Sr.’s grudge against Peacemaker. The DCEU connection also included characters like Harley Quinn, but the tricky part was in the series itself, per Collider.

In Season 1’s finale, Adebayo calls Amanda Waller for help, asking for the Justice League, who appear after the fighting ends. The original scene gave dialogue to Aquaman and Flash, while Peacemaker teased them about strange rumors, including one about Aquaman, keeping the cameo humorous and fitting into DCEU continuity.

Why Was Justice League Cameo Reworked?

With Season 2 being part of the DCU, those cameos no longer fit the story. The premiere recaps Season 1 with a reworked finale, featuring the Justice Gang from Superman instead. Silhouettes of Superman, Supergirl, and Mr. Terrific appear, while Green Lantern and Hawkgirl get dialogue similar to the previous Aquaman and Flash scene.

Peacemaker even teases Green Lantern with his usual humor, and the joke lands with Hawkgirl during the fight. This new version preserves everything important from the original cameo but updates it for the new universe.

Adding DCU heroes keeps the key points intact and clarifies the show’s place in the new timeline. Season 2 connects fully to the DCU, including Rick Flag’s role in Creature Commandos, Lex Luthor’s interdimensional tear in Metropolis from Superman, and cameos from the Justice Gang and Maxwell Lord.

History has been rewritten. ‘PEACEMAKER’ Season 2 swaps out the Justice League for Superman, Supergirl & the Justice Gang. Welcome to the DCU! pic.twitter.com/KRNBTHRnVt — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) August 22, 2025

By solving the continuity problem in one scene, Peacemaker wipes the slate clean without lengthy explanations. The brief change does not slow the story and keeps character development consistent despite the new universe.

Peacemaker streams on HBO Max in the US, with new episodes released on Thursdays.

