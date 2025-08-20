Released in theaters just two weeks apart, James Gunn’s Superman reboot and Brad Pitt’s Formula One racing drama F1 have had an almost neck-and-neck box office race. With a worldwide total exceeding $596 million, Superman holds a slight edge over F1’s $592 million global haul. But which film has delivered a better return relative to its budget? Let’s break down the numbers.

Superman Vs F1: Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Superman and F1 fared at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Superman – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $341.5 million

International: $254.6 million

Worldwide: $596.1 million

F1 – Box Office Summary

Domestic – $183.1 million

International – $409 million

Worldwide – $592.1 million

As seen above, F1 is behind Superman by roughly $4 million globally. Now, let’s take a look at the production budgets.

Superman Or F1: Which Movie Has Scored A Higher Return Over Budget?

According to a report from The Numbers, Superman was made on a budget of $225 million, while F1 reportedly had a slightly higher budget of around $300 million, per ScreenRant.

Based on the above box office earnings and budget figures, Superman has made a profit of approximately $371 million, and the return relative to its production budget is approximately 164.93% at the moment, meaning it has earned about 1.65 times what it cost to make so far.

Meanwhile, F1 currently has a profit of 292.1 million, and the return relative to its production budget is approximately 97.37%, meaning it has earned about 1 times more than what it cost to make so far.

Therefore, as of now, Superman has scored a higher return over its budget (164.93%) compared to F1 (97.37%). So, Superman is the more profitable film relative to its production cost. It remains to be seen whether Superman can maintain this lead over F1 by the end of its theatrical run.

About Superman

The film centers on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The movie also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

About F1

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

