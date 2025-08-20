Boasting an 87% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a solid 7/10 IMDb rating, Liam Neeson’s action-comedy film The Naked Gun received a positive response from both critics and audiences. Made on a reported budget of $42 million (via Variety), The Naked Gun has grossed around $73.5 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo).

After surpassing several 2025 releases, including Black Bag, M3GAN 2.0, Flight Risk, I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Monkey, and Until Dawn, The Naked Gun has now overtaken a film directed by The Last of Us and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. Also, the entertaining Liam Neeson movie is approaching the lifetime earnings of a widely admired Steven Spielberg musical romantic drama.

The Naked Gun Surpasses Craig Mazin’s Superhero Movie, Set To Outgross A Steven Spielberg Film

With a global tally of $73.5 million, The Naked Gun is now ahead of Craig Mazin’s 2008 parody Superhero Movie, a critically panned spoof of the superhero genre, which grossed $71.5 million globally. The Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson starrer is now closing in on the worldwide total of Steven Spielberg’s 2021 musical romance West Side Story, which received a 91% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and earned over $76 million globally.

Here’s how The Naked Gun has performed at the global box office so far, according to Box Office Mojo:

The Naked Gun – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $42.6 million

International: $30.9 million

Worldwide: $73.5 million

The Naked Gun vs. Liam Neeson’s Last Five Films

Here’s how Oscar-nominated actor Liam Neeson’s last five films performed at the global box office, according to the latest data from Box Office Mojo:

Retribution (2023) – $18.7 million Memory (2022) – $13.2 million Marlowe (2022) – $6.4 million Absolution (2024) – $4 million In the Land of Saints and Sinners (2023) – $3.6 million

As the numbers show, The Naked Gun is already far ahead of Liam Neeson’s last five films in terms of global box office earnings.

What Is The Naked Gun About?

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, the film stars Liam Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen’s iconic character. Now leading the Police Squad, Drebin Jr. finds himself on a mission to save the world. He’s approached by Beth Davenport (played by Pamela Anderson), whose tech-engineer brother mysteriously died in an electric vehicle crash. Determined to uncover the truth, Drebin Jr. dives into the case, leading to a series of chaotic and hilarious events.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office: Needs This Much To Beat A Mind-Bending Christopher Nolan Blockbuster

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News