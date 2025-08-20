Jurassic World Rebirth, the latest entry in the iconic Jurassic Park franchise, is still roaring at the global box office as the fourth-highest-grossing movie of 2025. With a worldwide haul of over $829 million, the Scarlett Johansson-starrer has already earned around 4.6 times its $180 million budget (via Variety), despite holding a modest 51% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Currently, only three films have outperformed Rebirth this year — the Chinese mega-hit Ne Zha II, Disney’s sci-fi comedy Lilo & Stitch, and Jason Momoa’s fantasy adventure A Minecraft Movie. The dinosaur-centric blockbuster is now just one step away from breaking into the list of the top 100 highest-grossing films of all time worldwide. It’s also closing in on the lifetime box office of a mind-bending Christopher Nolan classic. Read on to find out which movie is that and how much more Jurassic World Rebirth needs to rake in globally to surpass that milestone.

Jurassic World Rebirth Needs This Much to Surpass a Christopher Nolan Blockbuster

That film is none other than the mind-bending sci-fi heist thriller Inception (2010), which went on to win multiple Academy Awards. Here’s how the two movies stack up at the global box office (via Box Office Mojo):

Jurassic World Rebirth – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $332.5 million

International: $496.7 million

Worldwide: $829.1 million

Inception – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $292.6 million

International: $546.8 million

Worldwide: $839.4 million

To outgross Christopher Nolan’s star-studded blockbuster, Jurassic World Rebirth needs to collect just about $10.3 million more worldwide. Despite running on fewer screens now, the dinosaur epic continues to pull strong numbers in international markets and is on track to finish with around $850 million globally. If projections hold, Rebirth should surpass Inception’s lifetime earnings in the coming days.

How Rebirth Compares with the Jurassic Park Franchise

Here’s how the other films in the Jurassic Park franchise fared at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo (listed by release year):

Jurassic Park (1993) – $978.2 million (Box Office Mojo) The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) – $618.6 million (Box Office Mojo) Jurassic Park III (2001) – $368.8 million (Box Office Mojo) Jurassic World (2015) – $1.67 billion (Box Office Mojo) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) – $1.31 billion (Box Office Mojo) Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) – $1 billion (Box Office Mojo)

With a worldwide gross of $829.1 million so far, Jurassic World Rebirth has already outperformed the second and third installments of the original trilogy. However, it still trails behind the franchise’s three billion-dollar Jurassic World films and Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park (1993).

Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer

