Zach Cregger’s R-rated horror movie Weapons is a major success at the box office. The film is already headed for a major milestone, surpassing Disney’s biggest flop of the year. The film starring Josh Brolin and Julia Garner has surpassed the domestic haul of Snow White, which featured Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is an original horror story and has received critical acclaim upon release. The film follows a non-linear narrative and tells the story of a seemingly inexplicable case of seventeen children from the same classroom who mysteriously run away on the same night at the same time, apparently abducted by an unseen force.

Weapons’ box office collection on day 11 in North America

Weapons remains isolated at the top of the domestic box office chart as it collected a strong $2.76 million on its second Monday. It is the fourth biggest second Monday for horror movies post-COVID. The film went down by 47.6% from last Monday. Based on the latest data by Box Office Mojo, the R-rated horror movie hit a $91.3 million cume in 11 days at the North American box office.

Surpasses Snow White’s domestic haul in less than 12 days!

Snow White is one of the biggest flops Disney has ever made. The live-action remake was released earlier this year and completely bombed at the box office. The Gal Gadot-starrer collected $87.2 million only in its domestic run against a budget of around $240 million. Meanwhile, Josh Brolin‘s horror flick has surpassed that collection in under 12 days only. Weapons had a production budget of $38 million, which is over 84% less than Snow White’s.

Set to hit the $100 million milestone soon!

Weapons is on track to cross the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office. It is now less than $10 million away from hitting that target. It is an excellent achievement for an original horror flick like that. This will be its first major domestic milestone.

Zach Cregger’s Weapons, featuring Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan, was released on August 8.

