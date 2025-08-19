Jurassic World Rebirth is still experiencing a strong run at the overseas box office and is close to hitting the $850 million mark worldwide. The film will, however, achieve yet another remarkable feat soon. To achieve this milestone, it is on track to beat Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film features an ensemble cast and is one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. It is only the third Hollywood film of the year to cross $800 million worldwide. Rebirth is thriving at the box office despite mixed reviews due to a smart mix of well-timed release, wide international appeal, effective marketing, fresh casting with big names, and dinosaur-driven nostalgia.

How much has the film earned so far worldwide?

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, Jurassic World Rebirth collected $2.96 million on its seventh three-day weekend in North America. It is still showing minimal drops every weekend, and this time, it declined by -39.4% from last weekend. It lost yet another 421 theaters on Friday. After seven weeks, the sci-fi action flick collected $332.2 million at the North American box office. It surpassed Oppenheimer and Forrest Gump to enter the all-time top 90 domestic grossers list.

Meanwhile, at the overseas box office, the dinosaur movie collected $10.1 million on its seventh weekend. It dropped by -38% only from last weekend, and with that, it hit the $496.7 million cume across 82 markets. Adding the domestic and overseas totals, the worldwide collection hits $828.8 million in eight weeks.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $332.2 million

International – $496.6 million

Worldwide – $828.8 million

Less than $10 million away from entering the all-time top 100 grossers worldwide

Jurassic World Rebirth is ranked just behind Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen at #101 in the all-time top 100 highest-grossers list. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen is a sci-fi film released in 2009 and a sequel to Transformers. Directed by Michael Bay, the movie collected $836.3 million worldwide. Since Rebirth is projected to earn around $850 million in its global run, it will surpass Revenge of the Fallen.

Scarlett Johansson’s sci-fi flick Rebirth is less than $10 million away from surpassing Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. After beating Michael Bay‘s movie, Rebirth will become the 100th highest-grossing film ever worldwide. In its global run, it is expected to surpass The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn—Part 2.

The Gareth Edwards-helmed Jurassic World Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali, was released on July 2 and is also available on digital platforms.

