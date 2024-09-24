Michael Bay needs no introduction as he is renowned for his popular sci-fi action franchise, Transformers, and the Will Smith starrer buddy cop movies Bad Boys I and II. The filmmaker has done some other critically acclaimed films, including Pearl Harbor. Today, we are here with the top 5 highest-grossing movies of the filmmaker sans his Transformers movies. Keep scrolling for more.

Michael is known for his stylized action in movies characterized by fast cutting, trendy cinematography, and visuals. He is also known for the use of special effects, including the depictions of extended explosions. Bay made his feature debut with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starrer Bad Boys. However, real commercial success came with Transformers films.

Michael Bay’s romantic war drama Pearl Harbor is one of his highest-grossing films outside the Transformers franchise. It featured an ensemble cast of Ben Affleck, Kate Beckinsale, Josh Hartnett, Cuba Gooding Jr., Tom Sizemore, Jon Voight, Colm Feore, and Alec Baldwin. The movie was nominated for four Academy Awards and won Best Sound Editing. Bad Boys also became a popular franchise, and Adil & Billal took over as directors from the third installment. Bad Boys 4, aka Ride or Die, was released earlier this year and was a success at the box office.

Michael Bay directed five movies in the Transformers franchise, which has seven films and is worth over $5.28 billion. Michael-helmed Transformers films have contributed around $4.37 billion to the franchise’s total. Now, let’s look at his other creations, and we rank his top five highest-grossing movies besides the Transformers series.

5. Bad Boys – $141.40 million

4. Bad Boys II – $273.34 million

3. The Rock – $335.06 million

2. Pearl Harbor – $449.22 million

Armageddon – $553.71 million

Meanwhile, Transformers One, the latest release in the Transformers franchise, is an animated feature directed by Josh Cooley. Michael Bay is one of the producers of the film. It was released on September 20 and collected over $38 million globally in its debut weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

