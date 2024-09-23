Cailee Spaeny led sci-fi horror flick Alien: Romulus scores another solid weekend at the overseas which helped it reach a little closer to the $350 million mark at the worldwide box office. The film is earning more from the international regions than in the United States. Keep scrolling for the latest global update.

The movie continued Disney’s glorious streak at the box office, as it was made by 20th Century Fox. It is part of the Alien franchise and had a production budget of $80 million. Sigourney Weaver became a known face of the franchise, but she is not there in this movie, which has an entirely new and young cast. The latest installment was made on an estimated budget of $80 million and has collected over four times the production budget.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Alien: Romulus earned an estimated $3.4 million from the overseas regions on its sixth weekend. Meanwhile, at the North American box office, the Fede Alvarez directorial collected $370K on the 6th Friday, experiencing a drop of 46.7% from last Friday. This Cailee Spaeny starrer collected a solid $1.32 million in North America.

Alien: Romulus has so far collected $103.62 million at the domestic box office and $237.9 million from the international markets. Adding both the cumulative collections, the film’s global collection stands at $341.5 million. It is on track to reach the $350 million mark, however the movie will remain under Prometheus’ lifetime collections. The 2012 sci-fi flick raked in $403.35 million globally.

Alien: Romulus has collected 326.87% more of its production cost. The film starring Cailee Spaeny was released in the theatres on August 16.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

