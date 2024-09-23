Deadpool & Wolverine is now one step closer to entering the top 20 all-time highest-grosser list as they surpass Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s lifetime collections globally. The Marvel biggie’s next target is Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi. Scroll below for more.

At the domestic box office, the Marvel movie is going after the lifetime run of Barbie, led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. It has been performing decently at the box office in the US and in the top five of the domestic chart since its release. It recently surpassed The Avengers’ domestic haul to become the 13th highest-grossing movie of all time in North America.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Deadpool & Wolverine collected an estimated amount of $3.4 million at the international markets on its ninth weekend. With that, Shaw Levy’s directorial has reached $689.4 million overseas. The Marvel movie has collected $627.28 million in the United States, taking the global collection to a whopping $1.317 billion. It has thus surpassed Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s worldwide collection and grabbed the 21st spot on the all-time grosser list.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s sci-fi adventure-action movie collected $1.310 billion in its lifetime run at the worldwide box office. Deadpool & Wolverine has rammed that collection to push the Jurassic World installment from #21. For the unversed, the movie was released in 2018 and is a sequel to the 2015 movie Jurassic World. This 2018 movie is the second highest-grossing in the Chris Pratt-led trilogy. Deadpool 3 now aims to enter the top 20 all-time highest-grossing films list by overtaking Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi’s $1.33 billion haul.

Deadpool & Wolverine is less than $1 million away from beating Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi and becoming the 20th highest-grossing movie of all time globally. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer MCU movie was released in the theatres on July 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

