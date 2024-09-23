Transformers One opens at the second spot on the domestic box office list despite grabbing the top spot on Friday, its release day. The animated sci-fi movie based on Hasbro’s Transformers toy line falls behind industry expectations as it debuts this weekend. Scroll below for the deets.

The animated feature in one of the most popular franchises was expected to open to $30-$35 million in the US, but that did not happen, and it trailed behind by a significant margin. For some time, people believed it might dethrone Beetlejuice 2 from the #1 position on its opening weekend. However, the film has received positive reviews from critics and has been certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Transformers One received an 89% rating from the critics on RT’s Tomatometer and a 98% audience rating on the site’s Popcornmeter. It follows the origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, arch enemies now but were close friends once. So, what changed their relationship? The latest release has all the answers. It was a close fight between the animated feature and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and alas, the gothic horror emerged as the winner. The movie collected $9.56 million on Friday, its release day.

According to Variety’s report, Transformers One collected $25 million from 3978 locations. It was expected to debut between $30 million and $40 million in the US. This is the first theatrical animated feature to come out since 1986’s The Transformers: The Movie. It also had a lukewarm opening weekend in overseas regions. The movie grossed $14 million internationally, and the worldwide collection of the animated feature stands at $39 million.

The animated feature, having an ensemble voice cast including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm, was released in theatres on September 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

