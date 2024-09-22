Smile 2, the sequel to the 2022 movie Smile, is all set to hit the theatres in a few weeks, and its long-range box office predictions are here. The movie is headlined by Naomi Scott, and the sequel revolves around her pop singer character. The first film was a success at the theatres and earned more than twelve percent of its production budget. Scroll below for the deets.

The 2022 psychological supernatural horror film was written and directed by Parker Finn, based on his short film Laura Hasn’t Slept. The movie featured Sosie Bacon in the lead role, who played a therapist. The story revolves around Bacon’s character, Rose, who starts to experience frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

According to The Numbers, Smile was made on a budget of $17 million and has collected a staggering $217.40 million globally. The movie opened to $22.60 million in the US, and as per reports, Smile 2 is expected to surpass that number on its opening weekend. The film arrives in the theatres at an appropriate time in the spooky season ahead of Halloween. This year, horror movies have been doing pretty well at the theatres, for example, A Quiet Place: Day One, Alien: Romulus, and more.

Smile 2 is expected to earn between $20 million and $40 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. Considering the upper limit of the prediction range, the sequel will surpass its predecessor’s opening weekend collection by almost 77%. The first film collected 1178.82% more of its budget at the worldwide box office. In the US, Smile grossed $105.93 million and $217.40 million globally in its lifetime.

More about Smile 2

Paramount Pictures revealed the movie’s premise: “Pop sensation Skye Riley begins to experience a series of increasingly disturbing and daunting events as she is about to go on a new world tour and is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.”

It will feature Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, Dylan Gelula, and Ray Nicholson. The movie will be released in the theatres on October 18.

