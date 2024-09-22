Dave Bautista is a multi-faceted personality who is a retired professional wrestler who turned into an actor. He has been part of renowned films and film franchises such as Dune and Guardians of the Galaxy. He is best known for playing Drax the Destroyer in the MCU. His movie The Killer’s Game is performing underwhelmingly at the box office, but he has been part of some top-grossers, and we brought you a quick look at the wrestler-turned-actor’s last five films, including the latest release at the worldwide box office.

Dave’s early roles in the movies date back to the 2000s. He appeared in an uncredited role in Relative Strangers. He gained recognition as an actor in movies like The Man with the Iron Fists, Riddick, and Guardians of the Galaxy. As per The Numbers, he has appeared in 14 films as a leading actor with a worldwide aggregate box office of $125.48 million. He also lent his voice to the Ghibli Studios movie The Boy and the Heron, released in 2023.

Dave Bautista is loved by the audience for his role as Drax the Destroyer in the MCU. However, he bid farewell to that part with 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. It was one of the year’s highest-grossing films and James Gunn’s last film for Marvel Studios. The former wrestler is known for taking up versatile roles and gives his best to do justice to the part.

Let’s take a look at his last five films at the worldwide box office –

5. The Killer’s Game – $4.09 million

4. Stuber – $32.39 million

3. Dune: Part One – $407.57 million

2. Dune: Part Two – $711.84 million

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 – $845.55 million

More about The Killer’s Game –

The film, directed by JJ Perry, features Dave Bautista, Sofia Boutella, Terry Crews, Scott Adkins, Marko Zaror, Pom Klementieff, and Ben Kingsley in crucial roles. It opened to negative reviews from the critics and is reportedly a box office bomb.

The film’s synopsis read, “When a hitman is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend, he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues.” It was released in the US on September 13.

