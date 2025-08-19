Superman will be crossing a major milestone this week or at the beginning of its 7th weekend. However, it will undoubtedly surpass the worldwide haul of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, aka Mission Impossible 8. It is inches away from surpassing the Tom Cruise-starrer and moves closer to entering this year’s top 5 grossers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The James Gunn-directed film has surpassed several DC blockbusters at the domestic box office. However, it will remain below Wonder Woman’s $412.84 million domestic haul. It is on the verge of crossing the $600 million mark, and it is expected to happen before the upcoming weekend. The DC film has stronger legs at the North American box office, and people are showering all their love on this flick.

Superman’s collection at the worldwide box office

According to the Box Office Mojo report, Superman starring David Corenswet collected a solid $5.25 million across 2,655 theaters in North America on its 6th weekend. With a decline of -33.9%, the film hit $340.89 million cume at the domestic box office. Internationally, the DC flick collected $3.2 million on its 6th weekend, reaching the $253.7 million cume over 78 markets. James Gunn‘s superhero flick hits $594.59 million cume at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $340.9 million

International – $253.7 million

Worldwide – $594.6 million

Less than $3 million away from beating Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning worldwide

The Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is the fifth highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year, collecting $596.5 million at the worldwide box office. It had an excellent run, as the film was marketed as the last film in the MI franchise. Superman will soon outgross Mission: Impossible 8 as 2025’s fifth-highest-grossing Hollywood release.

More about Superman

The film was made on a reported budget of $225 million and needed around $562.5 million to break even. It has crossed that mark worldwide and is now earning solid profit on its collection. Superman was released on July 25.

