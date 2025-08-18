Jurassic World Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson in the lead role, has completed a theatrical run of almost 50 days in India. Right from the opening day, the magnum opus has been raking in good numbers, with massive jumps over weekends. Despite several films running alongside, it has successfully entered the 100 crore club at the box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the sci-fi action entertainer was theatrically released on July 4, 2025. It opened to mixed reviews from critics but that didn’t stop it from enjoying the attention from audiences. It generally had decent word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience, which helped it maintain momentum at ticket windows.

How much did Jurassic World Rebirth earn at the Indian box office in 33 days?

Jurassic World Rebirth opened at 9.25 crores and maintained a stronghold over the entire first week, earning 56.48 crores. After the successful first week, it continued its winning run. As per the latest collection update, it has earned a solid 100.14 crore net at the Indian box office in 33 days. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 118.16 crores.

First century for Scarlett Johansson

As we can see, Jurassic World Rebirth has entered the coveted 100 crore club. With this, it has become Scarlett Johansson’s first film to score a century at the Indian box office. Before this film, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame also scored centuries but Scarlett was a part of them in cameo appearances.

How far will Jurassic World Rebirth go?

The magnum opus is in the final stage of its theatrical run, and it won’t earn much from hereon. With daily collection coming below 10 lakh, it is heading for a lifetime collection of around 101 crore net at the Indian box office. It’s a massive hit for Scarlett and the second 100 crore net grosser after Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

