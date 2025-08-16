Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise, finally bids goodbye to the theaters in North America. Tom Cruise’s film exits the cinemas ahead of its digital release. It had an impressive run, but it was still not enough to save it from being a box office debacle compared to the budget. Tom’s charisma and mindblowing stunts also failed to attract the audience enough to make it cross the $200 million milestone domestically. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie clashed with the live-action Lilo & Stitch. It was thought that it would not impact the Tom Cruise-starrer, but it seems the film would have done better if released without the clash. Although this was a summer release, it did not benefit much as soon as multiple tentpole movies occupied the theaters. According to reports, the estimated budget of the film was over $400 million, which became a huge problem for it.

How much has the film earned so far at the North American box office?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Mission Impossible—The Final Reckoning collected a strong $64.03 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. The Tom Cruise-starrer had an amazing run, collecting $197.4 million at the box office in North America. The film has been in theaters for 84 days. It was running in 100 theaters in North America and collected $10.5K only on its 84th day. It is the ninth highest-grossing film of the year domestically.

Finishes its run as the 4th highest-grossing MI installment in North America

The last achievement of Mission: Impossible 8 at the North American box office was surpassing Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation’s $195.04 million. It is the fourth-highest-grossing film in the Mission: Impossible franchise. The film not only missed the $200 million milestone but also the domestic haul of Mission: Impossible—Ghost Protocol.

Check out the highest-grossing Mission: Impossible films at the domestic box office.

1. Mission: Impossible – Fallout – $220.1 million

2. Mission: Impossible II – $215.4 million

3. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – $209.4 million

4. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $197.4 million

5. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – $195.04 million

6. Mission: Impossible – $180.9 million

7. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – $172.64 million

8. Mission: Impossible III – $134.0 million

Globally, the film is still running in some places and has collected $595.6 million so far. It will also exit cinemas in foreign markets. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, released on May 23, will be available on digital platforms on August 19.

