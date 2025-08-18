War 2 Box Office Day 5: Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR's Film Is Selling Only 88 Tix/Hr

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 witnessed a further drop on Monday with its occupancy in the theaters and ticket sales on BMS. While it has lost the battle to Rajinikanth’s Coolie, with no redemption on cards anyway, it is sinking further, hinting at a difficult week ahead at the box office!

Hrithik Roshan Witnesses Low Sales

Hrithik Roshan‘s biggie witnessed a very low ticket sales since Monday morning on BookMyShow. The film regsitered only 48K ticket sales from 6 AM to 3 PM. This is only 88 tickets per minute, and 5300 tickets per hour!

War 2 Box Office Day 5 Occupancy

On the fifth day, War 2 registered an occupancy of only 8.33% in the theaters, with its morning show. This is a drop of almost 48% from the previous day, Sunday, which registered 16.24% occupancy for the morning shows, for the Hindi version.

Interestingly, the Telugu version of the film did not witness any major drop in its occupancy for the morning shows, thanks to Jr NTR. Yesterday, the 2D Telugu version registered an occupancy of 19.9%. This was followed by 15.22% morning occupancy on Monday, day 5.

Check out the film’s Hindi, and Telugu occupancy for the morning shows.

Hindi

Day 1, Thursday: 16.3%

Day 2, Friday: 27.1%

Day 3, Saturday: 16.27%

Day 4, Sunday: 16.24%

Day 5, Monday: 8.33%

Telugu

Day 1, Thursday: 74.6%

Day 2, Friday: 30.4%

Day 3, Saturday: 25.9%

Day 4, Sunday: 19.9%

Day 5, Monday: 15.22%

War 2 VS Housefull 5

In the list of highest first Monday BMS sales for Bollywood, third spot is occupied by Housefull 5, which is the best spot, War 2 might settle for the end of the day. However, from 6 AM to 3 PM, the Spy Universe biggie has managed to register a ticket sale of only 48K, which is only 33% of Housefull 5’s 144K.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

