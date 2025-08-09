With War 2 on the horizon, Jr. NTR is set to make his long-awaited Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan. But before stepping into the YRF Spy Universe, the Telugu superstar had already cemented himself as one of India’s most bankable actors. Known for his high-energy performances, powerful dialogue delivery, and unmatched screen presence, Jr. NTR has headlined several films that shattered box office records.

From epic period dramas to mass-action entertainers, his career boasts a mix of critical acclaim and commercial triumph. And with a growing global fanbase, especially after RRR’s international success, his films are now reaching audiences far beyond Telugu cinema. Before War 2 takes the hype to the next level, here’s a look at the five highest-grossing movies of Jr. NTR, along with their reported earnings.

1. RRR – 1275.51 Cr

Streaming On: Netflix

IMDb Score: 7.8

7.8 Director: S. S. Rajamouli

S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR was such a blockbuster that it is not just Jr. NTR’s biggest hit but one of Indian cinema’s most successful films ever. Teaming up with Ram Charan, Jr. NTR portrayed Komaram Bheem, a role that earned him global recognition and praise for his emotional depth and intense action sequences. The film’s breathtaking set pieces, larger-than-life storytelling, and chart-topping songs like “Naatu Naatu” made it a cultural phenomenon. It went beyond box office numbers, winning an Oscar for Best Original Song and gaining a cult following worldwide. RRR eventually made 1275.51 crore worldwide.

2. Devara: Part 1 – 428.39 Cr

Streaming On: Netflix

IMDb Score: 6.0

: 6.0 Director: Koratala Siva

Koratala Siva’s Devara rode a mix of mass spectacle and Jr. NTR’s star pull to become a four-billion-rupee global grosser in its theatrical window. Trade trackers reported a rapid early run with strong Telugu-market returns and sizeable dubbed revenue; critics were, however, mixed. The film’s visual scale, action set pieces, and franchise potential helped its theatre performance, and then Netflix’s acquisition widened its audience for streaming viewers who missed its big-screen run. Devara: Part 1 eventually finished its box office run with 428. 39 crore.

3. Aravinda Sametha – 160 Crore

Streaming On: Sun NXT / regional OTT windows

IMDb: 7.3

7.3 Director: Bobby Kolli

A stylish action-drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Aravinda Sametha showcased Jr. NTR in a more restrained yet impactful performance. Playing a man caught in a violent faction feud, the actor balanced raw action with emotional vulnerability. The film’s tight screenplay, memorable dialogues, and chartbuster music helped it achieve blockbuster status. Fans particularly praised Jr. NTR’s chemistry with Pooja Hegde and his ability to switch between action hero and emotional anchor seamlessly. The movie earned a total of 160 crore.

4. Janatha Garage – 134 Crore

Streaming On: Prime Video

IMDb Score: 7.2

: 7.2 Director: Koratala Siva

Starring alongside Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Janatha Garage was a socially driven action drama with a strong environmental message. Jr. NTR played Anand, a nature enthusiast who joins a vigilante group to fight injustice. The film’s engaging mix of action and emotion, coupled with strong performances, made it a commercial and critical success. Its songs, especially “Rock On Bro” and “Apple Beauty,” also became instant chartbusters, contributing to its box office dominance. The film entered the 100 crore club and made 134 crore.

5. Jai Lava Kusa – 126 Crore

Streaming On: Prime Video

IMDb Score: 6.8

6.8 Director: Trivikram Srinivas

In Jai Lava Kusa, Jr. NTR took on a challenging triple role, portraying three brothers with starkly different personalities. His performance as Jai, the antagonist with a stammer and a menacing presence, was widely acclaimed and remains one of his career-best portrayals. The film combined high drama, action, and strong emotional beats, making it a favorite among mass audiences. Its success cemented Jr. NTR’s reputation as one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema. The movie went on to make 126 crore at the worldwide box office.

