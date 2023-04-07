A day before yesterday, we got a shocker when Jr NTR officially made his way to War 2, which will see Hrithik Roshan reprising his role of Kabir. It has now become one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema, with sky-high expectations. NTR’s inclusion has undoubtedly immensely boosted the film’s box office prospects. As we talk about his first project in YRF’s Spy Universe, let’s check out the worldwide performance of his last 5 releases including RRR.

Jr NTR needs no introduction, especially after a phenomenon named ‘RRR’. The film has earned him immense popularity and rightly deserved attention and he’s now truly a pan-India star. But before making it big, he proved his mettle as people’s superstar with his box office pull. He scored multiple centuries under his kitty before shining like a star with SS Rajamouli’s directorial.

Speaking about Jr NTR’s last 5 films’ performance at the worldwide box office, his Nannaku Prematho made 87 crores gross globally. Janatha Garage ended its run by making 134 crores gross. Jai Lava Kusa and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava earned 126 crores gross and 160 crores gross, respectively. Leaving all these films miles behind, the juggernaut of RRR stands tall with a worldwide collection of 1241 crores gross.

Take a look at the global performance of Jr NTR’s last 5 films through pie chart:

If we combine all these numbers, Jr NTR’s worldwide box office stands at a whopping 1748 crores gross. In percentage, RRR makes up for a colossal 70.99% (or 71%) share of the total collection. That’s really insane!

Jr NTR’s almost all upcoming projects are huge and the biggest of them is obviously War 2. Let’s see if it greatly contributes to his box office number game, just like RRR did!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

