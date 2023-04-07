Nani’s Dasara is making it to the headlines due to mixed reasons. On the one side, the actor has got the biggest film in his career and has already reported of crossing the 100 crore gross at the worldwide box office, while on the other side, it is yet to hit to become a profitable venture in Andhra Pradesh. Now, there’s one exciting update about the film’s box office and below is all you need to know!

Helmed by Srikanth Odela, the film marked Nani’s pan-India debut, and it was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It opened to mostly positive reviews, however, after that initial kick, the biggie didn’t sustain that momentum during weekdays. As a result, the film is still lagging behind the 100 crore nett mark at the Indian box office. Still, there’s one good news for the Natural Star’s fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the report in Track Tollywood, Dasara has become the first film of Nani to hit the mark of 50 crores in worldwide share. It’s a commendable thing that the feat has been unleashed in the first week itself. The film is now in a profit zone in Telangana, ROI (rest of India) and overseas. However, it is yet to become a success in Andhra Pradesh.

Dasara is believed to enter into profits in Andhra Pradesh state during the second weekend. Let’s see what happens!

Released on 30th March, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office updates & stories!

Must Read: Dasara Box Office: ‘Natural Star’ Nani’s Film Enters The 100 Crore Club Globally!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News