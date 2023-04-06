Dasara Box Office: 'Natural Star' Nani's Film Enters The 100 Crore Club Globally!

The recently released movie Dasara, starring Natural Star Nani, has achieved a milestone globally. The film has entered the coveted 100 crore club at the worldwide box office in just six days since its release. This is Nani’s first movie to achieve this feat.

The movie has made its mark in the domestic market and overseas markets, especially in the USA, where it is close to reaching $2 Million. It has also proved tough competition for many Bollywood films recently released.

Nani took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards the audience, “Our effort. Your gift 🙏🏼 Cinema wins ♥️ #Dasara.” The film’s success function held in Karimnagar was a grand affair, with the director receiving a BMW car and each team member being gifted with 10-gram gold coins.

Dasara’s mass action and entertainment factor have struck a chord with its targeted audience. Despite opening on a slow note in other languages, the movie is churning out numbers. Overall, the film is on its way to being a box office success, showcasing the power of great storytelling, skilled direction, and talented actors. The movie is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner.

Here’s Nani’s tweet:

