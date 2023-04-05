Post the success of Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika Mandanna became an internet sensation and how! After earning a name in the South Industry, she garnered fame on a global level with the Allu Arjun starrer so much so that she made her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan’s Goodbye, which also starred Neena Gupta in the pivotal role. But did you know Rashmika wouldn’t have been where she’s today if Rakshit Shetty’s production house hadn’t chased her for her debut film Kirik Party?

The actress made her acting debut with Kirik Party in 2016, which got not only her fame but also accolades and awards. It was the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year, and she was also bestowed with SIIMA Award for the best debut for the role. As Rashmika turns a year older today, i.e., April 5, we bring to you an interesting anecdote shared by the diva in the past.

In an earlier interview, Rashmika Mandanna revealed that she blocked Kirik Party’s production house’s number after they approached her for the role in the film. Yes, you heard that right! The Mission Majnu actress had once revealed that she thought it was a prank call when she was offered her debut film. However, the production house chased the actress down and tried to contact her through family and close friends.

In 2022, Rashmika Mandanna revealed to The Mashable, “For Kirik Party they wanted someone young with a mature face. I got a call from the production house, but I thought it was a prank call. So, I said, ‘I am not interested in any films sir, please keep the phone down.’ I then blocked the number.”

The actress further revealed that finally her teacher was approached for the same. “They tried reaching out through every connection they had, because they really wanted to meet me. They finally called my class teacher,” said Rashmika Mandanna.

