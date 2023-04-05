It would be honest to accept that Bollywood witnessed its worst phase last year. We saw disappointment in biggies like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Cirkus, Shamshera amongst others, all belonging to A-listers. But the phase also brought a lot of limelight to South masterpieces like KGF Chapter 2, Kantara, RRR. This led to a debate between the North vs South films but looks like Samantha Ruth Prabhu will not indulge in that controversy. Scroll below for details!

In the past, we have seen several actors, including Kangana Ranaut, Dhanush, Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Jaya Bachchan address the controversy. But the majority believed in Indian cinema and rubbished the distinction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was the latest actor who was asked about the bridging gap between North and South films. To this, the actress responded to ANI, “There’s no wall between North and South films now. I don’t want to engage in any debate over this. As an actor, it gives me immense pleasure that I can work in films across languages. Nowadays, audiences also watch movies from different languages.”

Well, as long as there is a conversation, there is controversy. Samantha seems to understand that very well!

On the professional front, the actress is all set to unite with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan for Citadel. There were numerous rumours about her exit due to health issues, but she continues being part of the Russo Brothers’ TV series.

Indian premiere of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-led Citadel took place yesterday and was attended by Rekha, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, Sayani Gupta, Rasika Duggal, amongst others.

Samantha will be next seen in Shakuntalam.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Addresses Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya & Shobhita Dhulipala’s Alleged Affair: “At Least That Girl…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News