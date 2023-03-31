Star cast: Nani, Dheekshith Shetty, Keerthy Suresh & Shine Tom Chacko

Director: Srikanth Odhela

Producers: Sudhakar Cherukuri

Dasara Box Office Review (Hindi): Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

Getting termed as a ‘copy’ of Pushpa has worked in favour of Nani’s Dasara. It helped in gaining at least some attention to the film, which otherwise had zero buzz. Upon its release, the trailer impressed viewers and clearly showed that the film is different from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. After that, the team promoted their biggie by visiting important cities in the Hindi circuit. We even saw humble Nani winning the hearts of netizens with his viral videos on social.

If not much, these all things did create some sort of awareness around the film. Amid the frenzy of South content, it’s a sure shot that South crazy fans would definitely give it a try and post that, it’s all game of word-of-mouth. Dasara gave us an impression of another dubbed film with the potential to emerge as a winner in the long run.

Dasara Box Office Review (Hindi): Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

All thanks to AA Films, Dasara has got a decent screen count for its Hindi version. Despite negligible advance booking, the film saw some sort of traction due to the Ram Navami holiday factor. It’s not good but still some sort of number to begin with. However, as word-of-mouth is mixed, the film will not be able to maximize its growth during the weekend.

Speaking about positives, Dasara offers a raw and rustic feel, making it likeable just like Pushpa and Kantara. For those who aren’t interested in remakes like Bholaa, this Nani led film will serve as a better option to them. Another good thing is its average ticket price. Affordable ticket rates attract more footfalls – it’s as simple as that! The combination of normal or low ticket rates and a ‘desi’ feel makes it a good package to work in B and C centres.

Now coming to the negatives, the content might look repetitive for many as it has a flavour of several Hindi dubbed films we have seen in recent times. Unlike Kantara and Pushpa, this one lacks repeat value, which might impact the overall business to an extent. Even the reception is so far not overwhelmingly positive, so don’t expect a miraculous turnaround.

Dasara Box Office Review (Hindi): Final Verdict

On the whole, Dasara looks like a passable affair that won’t be able to make much in the Hindi circuit. Neither a complete washout nor a commendable success as the film is expected to earn between 5-10 crores at the Indian box office.

