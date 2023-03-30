Star cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao & Vineet Kumar

Director: Ajay Devgn

Producers: Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, S. R. Prakashbabu, S. R. Prabhu & Reliance Entertainment

Bholaa Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa had high hopes pinned on it after the grand success of Drishyam 2. Yes, it’s an official remake of Kaithi but still, in Ajay we trust! His own Drishyam sequel proved that if done smartly, remakes still have a scope at the box office.

When the first teaser was unveiled, the film managed to create hype around it with its exciting look. Even the second teaser worked well. Things changed drastically when the trailer came out; it was just averagely cut. It didn’t live up to the expectations set by the first two teasers. Post that, even songs turned out to be underwhelming.

Advertisement

City tours, events and TV show promotions are useless if the film’s trailer and music fail to create good buzz and with Bholaa, we clearly saw that case. Despite Ajay Devgn and the team putting in so much effort, the advance booking was very underwhelming. It brought down the film to a level of word-of-mouth dependent affair, which was initially touted to be a box office smasher in the making.

Bholaa Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

Bholaa took a slow start in morning shows but thanks to Ram Navami’s partial holiday factor, the turnout was good in afternoon shows. Reports for evening shows too have been good so far. The 3D version is the audience’s top priority of all versions available. So, despite lagging behind in advance booking, the film is on its way to getting a respectable opening day total.

Speaking about positives, the film offers entertainment despite its flaws and word-of-mouth ranges from fair to decent so far. Not sure about A centres, but it will definitely attract crowds in B and C centres considering the genre and overall content. Then there’s blockbuster pricing of tickets, especially in premium formats like IMAX and 4DX, which will help the film is garnering more numbers even if the ticket sale is low. Bholaa has an open ground to enjoy its theatrical run until Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan arrives on the 21st of April. There’s Nani Dasara playing in theatres but it won’t have much impact as its reports aren’t good in the Hindi market.

Coming to negatives, the director in Ajay Devgn has repeated the same mistake he made during Shivaay and Runway 34. The film has a dark undertone which restricts its audience base, eventually making an impact on overall box office business. As it’s a remake of a film which is easily available on YouTube and other platforms, some might not prefer to watch this Ajay Devgn starrer on the big screen. We saw a similar thing happening to Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha. Unlike Drishyam 2, even the reviews and social media reactions are not outright positive.

Bholaa Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Bholaa has its share of flaws and positive points, making it a film doing moderate or average business compared to its initial expectations. After Drishyam 2’s roaring business of above 200 crores, this one will get nowhere close to my sky-high hopes. It will end its lifetime run in the 75-90 crores range at the Indian box office.

Must Read: Bholaa Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Retells Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Story In The Most Histrionic Way Possible



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News