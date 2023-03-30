Emraan Hashmi is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He is well-known for his willingness to kiss actresses for the sake of filming, thereby making him popular as a serial kisser in Bollywood. His films ‘Zeher’, ‘Jannat’, ‘The Dirty Picture’, ‘Tum Mile’ and others were well-received at the box office.

Emraan has been in the industry for nearly two decades and has amassed massive wealth. Hashmi has built an impressive net worth of Rs 105 crore. Owner of various luxurious assets, the actor’s prized possessions include a Lamborghini Huracán, a penthouse in Goa and more.

Lavish house in Mumbai

The largest and most affluent neighbourhood in Mumbai is Bandra, where Emraan Hashmi resides with his wife, Parveen Shahani Hashmi and son Ayaan in a roomy 4-BHK apartment. Hashmi’s primary property is nothing less than a mansion with the right balance of contemporary design and traditional themes. You may view the Bollywood actor’s gorgeous flat by scrolling through his Instagram. The estimated cost of Emraan Hashmi’s flat is about Rs 16 crore, according to CAKnowledge.

A stunning penthouse in Goa

The Times of India reports that Emraan spent an enormous sum in 2010 to buy a four-story penthouse in Goa. The Bollywood actor’s completely furnished Goa penthouse not only has an unlimited view of the ocean but is also tastefully finished with opulent modern facilities, including a private pool, garden, a well-stocked gym, and more. Confirming the same, Hashmi told TOI, “Yes, I’ve purchased a house in Goa. Whenever I get a week or more off from shoot, I’ll fly down to Goa and unwind there.”

Expensive Car Collection

Emraan Hashmi is one of the few actors who own a Lamborghini Huracán in Bollywood. He reportedly spent a staggering Rs 3.22 crore to purchase a yellow Lamborghini Huracán in 2019. The mean machine is powered by a powerful 5.2-litre V10 petrol engine that can propel the supercar from 0 – 100 km/h in 3 seconds.

The actor also has a Mercedes Maybach S560 with a valuation of Rs. 1.70 crores. A 4.0-litre V8 diesel engine with 469 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque is installed in the powerful sedan. A panorama sunroof, entertainment systems, seat massagers, and other modern luxuries are also included.

In addition to his Lamborghini and Mercedes, Emraan Hashmi also owns a Range Rover Vogue with a price tag of Rs 2.11 crore and an Audi A8 L for Rs 1.58 crore. This specific car is in the garages of several Bollywood celebrities.

