On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, the makers of Adipurush have released a new poster featuring Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. With unveiling of the new poster, many netizens have once again taken the movie to the corner and called it out for its VFX. Read ahead to find out what their fans have to say about the new poster of Adipurush.

With the first teaser and the first look, Adipurush has been subject to online trolling, as many are blasting the movie for its poor VFX. In the same series of events, the newly released poster showing the movie’s lead cast is blasted on social media.

Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush poster became the fasted Indian movie poster to reach 1M likes on Instagram within a span of 3.5 hours. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and the official handle of the movie shared the poster, but the post by Prabhas has reached over 1.12 Million likes*. However, as many have spiritual peace upon watching the poster, some of them are not really happy!

Checkout the new poster of Adipurush

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Reacting to the poster, a voice-over artist named Prateek said, “Pta nhi ye movie mjhe flop kyu lg rhi hai,chahe jitna krlo!!”. Another added, “AI generated poster”

Netizens on Twitter did not leave a chance to troll the new poster of Adipurush as many posted memes of the cast and the movie.

Looks more natural than over edited posters — Yash Rawat (@SabLadteRaho) March 30, 2023

A user also said Chota bheem graphics are far better than this

Chota bheem graphics are far better than this No offense to Prabhas fans But ultra pro max disaster is on it's way #AdiPurush — Yashwanth (@YashwanthIam) March 30, 2023

The post by Kriti Sanon on Instagram also received merciless criticism, where a user said, “Ye animation and real-life mixed movie h na. (Like Toonpur ka superhero)?”. Another added, “Pehle Hanuman ji se leather hatvao tab jaake release karna”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Being a mythological film based on Ramayan, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurish is considered one of the costliest movies ever made in India. However, as many are calling out the movies for their VFX, let us know what do you think about it!

