Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is among one of the most sorted actresses in the industry, and she is undeniably a true inspiration for many women out there. She is a phenomenal artist, a loving wife, and a doting mother. Currently, she is in the news after the actress was asked to pay tax as she is the first owner of copyrights in every artistic performance. Scroll below to read the details!

Notably, Anushka has filed four petitions challenging four orders passed by the Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax and demanded tax assessment years between 2012 to 2016 under Maharashtra Value Added Act. The actress’s petition stated that the assessing officer erroneously held that by endorsing products, anchoring award functions or being present there, she acquired copyrights, but copyrights always remained with the producer. However, now, the sales department has responded to her contention.

As per a report in Free Press Journal, replying to Anushka Sharma’s contention against Sales Tax Department’s order, the department has now submitted before the Bombay High Court that the actress is liable to pay 5% sales tax as she is the first owner of copyrights on her artistic performances at the award functions or stage shows. Since she transfers this copyright to the producers of such events. The Department stated, “The petitioner is providing her services and earning income through a contract for services (that is, she is not employed by anybody). Therefore, under the Copyright Act, she is the first owner of the copyrights created in her artistic performance.”

The affidavit further added, “Her copyrights get transferred to the client company for commercial purposes, and she receives valuable consideration. Hence, it is covered under the definition of Sale under the MVAT Act.” It also stated that if Anushka Sharma wants, she can appeal for revision but can’t directly approach the high court with a written petition.

The matter will be heard by the court today. According to the plea, for assessment 2012- 2013, the sales tax demand, including interest, was 1.2 crore and 1.6 crores for 2013 -14.

