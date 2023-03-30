Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after impressing the audiences with their crackling chemistry in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will once reunite in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film is being directed by Sameer Vidwans. There has been no trailer or teaser for the film yet but a leaked video from the movie sets has been going viral all over the internet. Scroll below to know everything in detail about this leaked footage from Kiara and Kartik’s upcoming romance drama.

The film is said to be a musical romantic drama under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Kartik’s last film Shehzada did not get the expected response from the audience, hence all eyes will be on this one.

Getting back to the leaked video of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Satyaprem Ki Katha. The video has been shared on Twitter by the account called Glamour Flash Entertainment. The video shows the actors in traditional wedding attire. Kiara in a blush pink lehenga just like the one she wore in real life while getting married to Sidharth Malhotra. She could be seen with a red dupatta draped on her.

Kartik Aaryan could be seen wearing an ivory-colored sherwani paired with a golden turban. But the expressions on their faces are not of a happy couple. The actors are in the middle of their pheras. They both looked pretty melancholic, it is hard to guess in which circumstances their marriage is taking place but it sure seems like a heavy moment. Check out the leaked footage of Satyaprem Ki Katha here:

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha also have Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak in it. The film is slated to hit the theatres on 29th June.

