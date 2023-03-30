Rani Mukerji is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film is based on the real-life story of a mother whose kids were taken away by Norway’s Child Welfare Services, citing improper parenting. Even before the film could hit the screens, the Norwegian Ambassador penned a lengthy note bashing the movie from showing the country in poor light. Now for the first time, the actress has reacted to the same.

Rani is currently on a post-success interview spree of her film. During one of the same interviews, the actress was asked about the same. Scroll down to read more about it.

Rani Mukerji told Hindustan Times, “Everybody is entitled to have their own opinion. This film was not really made to offend anybody. It was a story of a mother that needed to be told to and seen by a lot of people.” Adding, “The film clearly shows how it’s never the main people who are doing it, but people who are taking advantage of a system. But everybody is touchy about their own country and will try to defend. But more than that, it’s about watching the film and the story that actually happened.”

“For somebody like me, who’s s an Indian citizen, what would I understand with my Indian government being involved with this? It can’t be a fictional story because my government helped getting the children united with the mother. So, by one person saying something, it’s not really going to affect the larger picture of the film that we wanted to make and the story that we wanted to put out,” concluded Rani Mukerji.

Earlier, Hans Jacob Frydenlund wrote, “It is important for me to present the official Norwegian perspective and correct factual inaccuracies, that this film unfortunately portrays. The film projects cultural differences as the primary factor in the case, which is completely false. Without going into any details of this particular case, I categorically deny that feeding with hands and sleeping in the same bed would be the reason for placing children in alternative care. Not in this case and not in any case.”

