Rani Mukerji, after a long break, returned to the screens with a power-packed emotional drama, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, which is a film about a real-life mother who fought to get her children back against the whole legal system and administration of a foreign country – Norway. However, in a recent turn of events, a Norwegian ambassador to India slammed the movie claiming it has shown a ‘fictional representation’ and inaccuracies of the actual case. Read on to get the scoop!

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a real-life story that has been released in the theatres today, i.e., on March 17, 2023, and already it has been garnering a lot of appreciation for Rani’s marvellous performance and gripping emotional plot.

However, Norway’s Ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund, couldn’t sit straight with the film’s portrayal of the story and slammed the makers and actors of the movie, claiming that they had poorly interpreted the actual case and stated that it showed a ‘completely false’ narrative of his country.

Stating his points about Rani Mukerji‘s Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, in an op-ed in Indian Express, Hans Jacob Frydenlund wrote, “It is important for me to present the official Norwegian perspective and correct factual inaccuracies, that this film unfortunately portrays. The film projects cultural differences as the primary factor in the case, which is completely false. Without going into any details of this particular case, I categorically deny that feeding with hands and sleeping in the same bed would be the reason for placing children in alternative care. Not in this case and not in any case.”

Talking about how Norwegians, too, feed their children with their own hands and read them bedtime stories, giving examples of his own, Hans Jacob further added, “It becomes unfathomable to me when I see a repeat of false narratives. It worries me to imagine that our Indian friends will think Norwegians as cold-hearted tyrants, which we are decidedly not.”

The Norwegian ambassador further concluded, “I sincerely hope this movie will not discourage Indians from coming to Norway. I hope this film will be seen for what it is, and I trust in the viewers to understand that this is a fictional representation. For those involved, there is no denying that the experience was traumatic.”

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway stars Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh, Soumya Mukherjee and others. What are your thoughts about this? Let us know!

