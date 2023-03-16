Ananya Panday is one of the most followed actresses in Bollywood. Earlier known to be Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday’s eldest daughter, the actress has successfully carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. After making her debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2, opposite another debutante Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff, she’s in the news every now and then.

Currently, the diva is enjoying the wedding festivities of her cousin sister Alanna Panday, who today, i.e., March 16, tied the knot with boyfriend Ivor McCary.

This afternoon, the whole Panday clan made a fashion splash on the d-day of Alanna Panday and as expected all eyes were on Ananya Panday. The Liger actress opted for a powder blue saree with white embroidery on the borders for her sister’s wedding. She paired her look with an embellished bralette blouse. Opting for minimal make up and accessories, she looked no less than a glamorous diva as she rounded off her look with a bindi.

Taking to her Instagram, Ananya Panday dropped a BTS from her photo session and netizens can’t help criticising the actress. Captioning the sultry video, she wrote, “Ladki waale taiyaar hai!,” while tagging the bride Alanna and the groom Ivor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Commenting on her video a user wrote, “High on drugs….” while another said, “Why she behave like matkugi me to.”

A third user said, “Jethalal be like : Ae jhulta minara seedhi khadi reh”

“Overacting kr rhi hai but cute bahut lag rhi h,” wrote fourth user.

A fifth netizen said, “Larka wale to vaggiya hai rasmika ke piche.”

Recently, Ananya Panday was subjected to criticism when a photo of her smoking at a wedding was caught. Soon after the picture made it to the web, it went viral in no time.

On the work front, after the debacle of Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday will now be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gaurav in the pipeline.

