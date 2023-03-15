Bollywood actors’ personal lives are constantly under media scrutiny, and there’s no denial to it. Every move they make and every step they take, it makes headlines and how. Well, the latest actress to join the list is Ananya Panday, who is currently enjoying her cousin sister Alanna Panday’s wedding. The diva was recently seen arriving at her Mehendi, dazzling in a heavy lehenga. However, since morning the actress became the talk of the town for some shocking reasons.

While the inside photos from Alanna’s wedding festivities are flooding the internet, a social media section has got one particular picture viral, and it sees the Liger actress smoking. Yes, you heard that right!

Recently, a Reddit user took to the micro-blogging site where they shared a screenshot of someone’s Insta story, and it saw Ananya Panday caught while smoking. Soon after the photo surfaced online, she received massive backlash as netizens trolled her for her actions.

Reacting to Ananya Panday’s photo, a user wrote, “99% of them smoke or used to smoke. Even Akshay would do it in his youth. Tiger and John probably don’t.” while another said, “Mere paanwaale ki customer hai, malum mere ko.”

A third user wrote, “I have friends and family working in the media and basically EVERYONE smokes. Kareena is a chain smoker, kangana, priyanka, deepika, anushka even who preaches so much about healthy lifestyle. Men all of them as well. I think it’s basically to curb hunger.”

“Deepika was at a family friend’s wedding (Chandy) in srilanka… madam would step out every 5-10 minutes to get a smoke. And kareena, you can tell from her teeth and lips that she’s a heavy smoker,” said a fourth user.

“A lot of celebrities use cigarettes as an appetite suppressant. It’s pretty common for models,” said another Twitter user.

On the work front, Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Liger, has an exciting line up, including Dream Girl 3 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gaurav.

