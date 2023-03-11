Kareena Kapoor Khan is the true Bollywood diva in every sense. She is unapologetic, speaks her mind, never shies away from sharing her opinions on something, and has enough aura to prove her point. Recently, the actress opened up about how she never thought Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met would become such a huge success as she was having all her bets on a YRF film, ‘Tashan’. Scroll below to read more about it!

Kareena’s character Geet in Jab We Met, is still loved and admired by many. It became an iconic movie that also featured her chemistry with Shahid Kapoor (on and off-screen).

In a recent conversation with Ranbir Kapoor for Mirchi on her chat show, What Women Want, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up and said, “I was in this whole zone of getting size zero, I am working like in Tashan, with like Akshay (Kumar), Anil (Kapoor) and Saif (Ali Khan).”

Going further in the conversation, Kareena Kapoor Khan added how she had all her bets on Tashan and never imagined that the reverse situation would actually happen. She shared, “I was like I got the main part and it was a Yash Raj film and I was doing action for the first time and whenever I came on the Jab We Met set it would be like ‘you know please I need to train because I am going for action training.’ I never thought, the reverse situation actually happened, you know I had all my bets on Tashan.”

In another recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, when Kareena was asked who from the new generation can become Geet from Jab We Met, she replied, “I cannot comment on my role, but for Geet (Kareena Kapoor’s character), I really doubt anybody else will be able to do that kind of justice.”

Well, that’s quite true. No one can reprise as Geet if it’s not Kareena Kapoor Khan herself. What do you think? Let us know in the comments!

