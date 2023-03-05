When we talk about one of the most adored Bollywood couples, it is hard to not talk about Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. They were a hit pair in the B- town and off-screen chemistry was quite evident on the silver screen as well. However, after dating each other for 5 long years, they parted ways and their fans were heartbroken. Both the celebs have moved on in their lives and years later, when Saif Ali Khan and Shahid worked together in a film and once the duo was asked about having any weird moments considering they had Kareena in common by Koffee with Karan host Karan Johar & Saif had the wittiest reply to his question. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Kareena and Shahid were once madly in love with each other. However, destiny had different plans for them. The duo made headlines for their relationship but didn’t marry each other. However, Bebo and Shahid’s differences didn’t affect Saif and Shahid’s equation. The duo went on to work together in Rangoon which also starred Kangana Ranaut. When the trio appeared on Koffee With Karan, the host asked Saif and Shahid about having any awkward moments considering they had Bebo in common and Saif’s smart left Kangana and Karan amused.

During the promotions of Rangoon, Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and Shahid Kapoor appeared on Koffee With Karan and the host didn’t want to leave a chance to get some juicy gossip. Karan went on to ask about Shahid and Saif’s equation and the duo smartly dodged the question. Saif Ali Khan said, “Well you know I- I- I do love story. But this is even older than medieval. Well, congratulations on your child. And so you know water under the bridge. He is a lovely guy. We got along perfectly well the first time we met.” The duo then sarcastically said that if there is anyone expecting any drama, there was none. The entire conversation left Kangana Ranaut in splits.

Well, that was quite a smart way to subtly ignore the question and we have to say Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor handled it in a mature way because it’s okay to move on. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section below!

