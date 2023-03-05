Yesterday, we saw a towering record getting broken after 6 long years. Yes, we’re talking about Pathaan beating Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) with its Hindi collection at the Indian box office. Now, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is the highest-grossing Hindi film in history. Reacting to it, the producer of the Prabhas starrer has given his unexpected reactions and below is all you need to know!

After becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time in India, the Siddharth Anand directorial has finally touched the most-anticipated milestone by taking over Baahubali 2’s Hindi lifetime. As expected, the achievement left a section of extreme supporters of both Bollywood and Tollywood in a social media war and a lot of hateful tweets are still flowing around.

In an unexpected tweet, Baahubali 2’s co-producer Shobu Yarlagadda himself took to Twitter and reacted to Pathaan’s Hindi collection crossing Baahubali 2’s Hindi lifetime. He congratulated the entire team of film and expressed that he’s more than happy because the record has been broken by SRK‘s film.

Shobu Yarlagadda wrote, “Congratulations to @iamsrk sir, #SiddharthAnand @yrf and the entire team of #Pathaan on crossing @BaahubaliMovie 2 Hindi NBOC. Records are meant to be broken and I am happy it was none other than @iamsrk who did it!.”

YRF has now responded to the Baahubali 2 producer’s tweet by quoting, “Nothing more thrilling than seeing how Indian cinema is thriving!!… Thank you @Shobu_for giving us a landmark film like @BaahubaliMovie directed by the visionary @ssrajamouli – it has inspired us to work harder ♥️ @iamsrk @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham #SiddharthAnand.”

Nothing more thrilling than seeing how Indian cinema is thriving!!… Thank you @Shobu_ for giving us a landmark film like @BaahubaliMovie directed by the visionary @ssrajamouli – it has inspired us to work harder ♥️ @iamsrk @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham #SiddharthAnand https://t.co/Y88pG33l9P — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 4, 2023

