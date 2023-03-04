Mahira Sharma, who is well known for her television stints, is pretty famous among the audience for her fashion and glances. She came into the limelight after portraying the role of Shilpi in the TV serial Yaro Ka Tashan. And after making a blockbuster appearance in Bigg Boss season 13, she became a household name. The actress looks extremely stunning, and her gorgeous Instagram posts grab all the eyes of her fans. And recently, she’s making headlines as her fans dub her Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Mahira, who is quite active on her social media, keeps her fans updated with her upcoming projects and is also seen dropping some drop-dead gorgeous pictures on her social media handles, which are a sure treat to the eyes of her fans and viewers, and they can’t resist themselves drooling over her pictures and videos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mahira Sharma recently uploaded an image of herself on Instagram in a simple desi salwar suit, and as always her comment section got filled up by fans.

Fans loved Mahira Sharma’s look and dubbed her Kareena Kapoor Khan from the movie Jab We Met. Well, this is not the only moment for her to hear that. Earlier, many times when she took up to post a video or a photo on her social media handles, the audience used to call her Kareena’s replica; however, the diva has never admitted this attribute of her resembling Bebo of Bollywood. And always tried to get fame and a name with her hard work and talent.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote, “Kareena Kapoor hu b hu” Another added, “Kareena Kapoor hi lg rhe ho” A third commented, “Koi itna cute kaise ho sakta hai”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Sharma (@officialmahirasharma)

Meanwhile, Mahira Sharma is busy completing the shoots of her upcoming projects, which will be announced shortly. For more updates, stay tuned.

Must Read: Former Bigg Boss Contestant Abhijit Bichukale Brutally Trolled Over Losing Kasba Peth Elections With Only 47 Votes, Netizens Joke “Same Will Happen With Archana Gautam”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News