Abhijit Bichukale – the political activist who participated in Bigg Boss 15 and then Bigg Boss Marathi, is in the news again. The former BB 15 contestant recently attempted to revive his political career and stood as a candidate in the Kasba Peth by-election. And as per the results, he lost it miserably.

As per a social media tweet, Bichukale received just 47 votes in his favour from the 1.4 lakh votes cast. Ironically, NOTA (None Of The Above) got 1,397 votes. Seeing this, netizens took to Twitter and brutally trolled Abhijit. In fact, they even dragged Bigg Boss 16 finalist Archana Gautam into their trolls.

Before we get to the trolls, here are some details of the election. Abhijit Bichukale competed in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by-election held recently from the Kasba Peth constituency near Pune. The results were announced on Thursday and saw Congress candidate Dhangekar Ravindra Hemraj win with over 73,000 votes. Coming close behind was BJP’s Hemant Rasane with 62,000 votes.

Sharing the news of Abhijit Bichukale’s loss, one user wrote on the micro-blogging site, “In Pune – Kasba constituency By-election, Bigg Boss fame “Abhijit Bichukale” received 47 votes out of 1.4 lacs votes. 🤭 Even NOTA received more votes than him, 1397 votes for NOTA.”

In Pune – Kasba constituency By-election, Bigg Boss fame "Abhijit Bichukale" received 47 votes out of 1.4 lacs votes. 🤭 Even NOTA received more votes than him, 1397 votes for NOTA. pic.twitter.com/P4R9BFK3nH — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) March 2, 2023

Commenting on it, one noted, “After Some Day’s Same Thing Going To Happen With #ArchanaGautam 😂” Keeping the Bigg Boss 16 finalist in mind, another wrote, “Chalo ab archana ko koi troll nai krenge 🤣” Another added, “never underestimate the power of lord bichukale dada” A third replied, “47 kon bewakuf hai bhai 😶” Sharing the same sentiments, one more added, “curious about who are those 47 people” Other Twitter user commented, “Or ye PM bnega” “record 🔥😭” and lots more.

What do you think of Abhijit Bichukale’s loss? Let us know in the comments.

