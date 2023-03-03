The TV show Anupamaa is currently one of the most loved and most-watch shows on Indian Television. Starring Rupali Ganguly in the lead, it also features Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Gaurav Khanna and others in pivotal roles. Ever since the show has gone on-air, it’s been topping the TRP charts and how. All the actors starring in the show have gained humongous popularity that has once again made then the household names.

In a recent interview, Gaurav, who plays Anuj, opened up about the boost in his career graph that he got from the show. Scroll down to know what all he has to say!

Gaurav Khanna plays the role of Anuj- a dotting husband, father, brother and lover – who changed the definition of love and got hailed as the king of romance by the fans on social media. Recently, the actor opened up about his growth as an actor and called the show a ‘steroid injection’ for his career graph. He also revealed that to look like his character, he has even gained 4.5 kgs and even started wearing glasses.

Speaking to News18, Gaurav Khanna said “I think it’s like the steroid injection. Till now, people were liking my characters but then comes a show like Anupamaa, a character like Anuj Kapadia and suddenly you are there (points towards the sky). Sometimes I feel very humbled when people come to me and say, ‘you are a fantastic actor, you are such a natural actor’. When I talk to my friends or my parents, I always say nobody gets anything out of luck and ahead of time. Maybe it’s my time right now.”

“I think the industry’s perception definitely changes. I was often told that only a certain type of actor works on television. But my one character always used to be very different from the one I played last. Before Anupamaa also I was doing a show titled ‘Chandrakanta’. You would not recognise me in that show. It was a fantasy character with long hair, armour, barbaric warrior. Suddenly after that show, I got a role like Anuj Kapadia who is soft, sober, suave, a businessman, and well-educated. I like this,” said Gaurav Khanna further.

