Handsome hunk Ranbir Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned in promoting his upcoming rom -com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which is slated to release on March 8, 2023. The film will also mark the first collaboration between Barfi actor with Aashiqui girl Shradhha Kapoor. Recently, the duo graced sets of Indian Idol 13 to promote their film. During a candid chat, one of the contestants addressed him as RK uncle and the actor responded to it in a most hilarious way ever. Scroll below to checkout his reply!

Ranbir married the love of his love Alia Bhatt last year and the couple welcomed their daughter Raha in November. Recently, the actor was asked whether his huge beard causes any trouble for the baby Raha, the actor couldn’t help but giggle and revealed his fear when her dotting daughter will see him without beard.

In the latest promo released by the markers of Indian Idol 13, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor can be seen having a gala time on the sets of the show. From indulging in candid banters with the contestants to even playing Holi, the actors surely had a good time. In the promo, a child contestant can be heard addressing Ranbir as RK uncle. The actor was quick to respond and said, “Uncle mat bula mujhe yaar! RK bol de.” His hilarious reply made everyone smiled. The contestant further asked whether his huge beard causes any trouble to his daughter. The actor responded she has so far only seen me in beard and revealed he fears whether she will be able to recgonise him without beard.

Check out the video below:

Watch Ranbir Kapoor in Indian Idol 13 this Sat- Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV 💙#RanbirKapoor #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar #TJMM pic.twitter.com/tGts3rnNfs — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) March 2, 2023

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is all set for the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar and he has also wrapped up the shooting of Animal.

