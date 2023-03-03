Kareena Kapoor Khan had made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee. Since then and till now, she has carved her path in a way where she has given many hit films and iconic characters. One of them has to be Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. However, once in an interview, she had opened up about how she wanted to be at the top of the industry. She also gave reference to Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi while talking about becoming successful. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kareena, the younger daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita, sister of Karisma Kapoor and the bahu of the royal Pataudi family has made a name for herself despite her family legacy. She is not only admired for her acting skills but also for her ‘good looks, good looks and good looks’!

In a 2002 Filmfare interview, Kareena Kapoor was asked about how she would define herself as an actress; she referred to one such incident where she was called a ‘s*x goddess’ and felt flattered. She had said, “I’ve realised I’m here to be at the top. And to get there you have to be s*xy, glamorous and attractive. Everyone has been at the top – Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri, Karisma – has taken the glamour route. Rekha is called a s*x goddess. I was very flattered when a magazine called me one too. In any case, just by wearing a salwar-kameez I can’t prove that I’m a good actress. The clothes have to be in keeping with the character… like Pooh’s deadly outfits in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. I want to be the No.1 actress. So why pick on my clothes?”

After giving back-to-back hit films, Kareena Kapoor was one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. And while talking about being successful in Bollywood the actress said in the same interview, “No two films of mine have been the same… I take that (commanding the highest fee by an actress right now) as a huge compliment. That shows that filmmakers and audiences have full faith in my abilities. Just by being part of successful films, you don’t become a success in your own right. See, Madhurti Dixit or Sridevi didn’t become instant successes. Madhuri’s first few films were failures. Sure, Sridevi has Nagina, Chandni and Mr India… but after quite a few years in the industry. For that matter how many memorable blockbusters has Rekha starred in? And yet she’s a movie goddess.”

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s opinion? Let us know!

