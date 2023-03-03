Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback with the blockbuster film Pathaan, and ever since the film was released, the actor is riding high on success. Of course, SRK enjoys a massive fan following all across the globe, and his fans die for the actor’s one glimpse. Recently, in a bizarre incident, two young men broke into his house. As per reports, they wanted to meet King Khan. Scroll below to read the details!

SRK is one of the most adored and respected Indian celebrities, and there is no one like him. His fans never leave a chance to shower their love and support on him. However, sometimes they also cross the line. Recently, two young men from Gujarat broke into Mannat ( SRK’s residence) by scaling the outer wall and revealed they wanted to meet the actor. Now, an FIR has been lodged against them.

According to ANI, two men in their early twenties entered the premises of Mannat. Notably, the Mumbai police informed that they were apprehended by the security guards after they broke into Shah Rukh Khan’s residence by scaling the outer wall. During the investigation, they claimed they came from Gujarat to meet the actor. A case of trespassing and other relevant offences was registered against them under IPC. Further investigation is underway and details are awaited.

Notably, many fans from all across the country regularly gather outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house to get the pictures clicked and the star also likes to greet his fans. Post the release of Pathaan, he had made several appearances for his fans at Mannat.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Pathaan that went on to smash all records at the box office. The film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Now, he is gearing up for Jawaan, it will star the superstar in a dual role.

