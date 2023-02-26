Shah Rukh Khan is one actor who enjoys fan-following not only here in India but also globally. His charm is such that fans just can’t resist from respecting him and loving him. The actor was recently seen in ‘Pathaan’ which is doing incredibly well at the box office and has crossed over Rs 1000 crores worldwide. Now, a video of SRK waving 2 fans on a terrace to address thousands of fans from Mannat has gotten our attention and fans are reacting to it on social media. The video will leave the diehard fans with goosebumps!

SRK enjoys a massive fan following among his fans and especially on social media with over 36 million followers on Instagram and 43 million followers on Twitter. Now, we all know his struggle in the initial days and that he’s a self-made one of the richest actors in the world and it gives us immense pleasure that he never misses an opportunity to make us proud globally!

Now coming back to the topic, an Instagram user named ‘Maha’ shared a video of young Shah Rukh Khan waving at 1-2 fans from a terrace and the clip slowly transitioned into the actor waving and addressing thousands of fans outside his Mumbai residence ‘Mannat’.

That’s the power his stardom holds and there’s no denying that. Take a look at his video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha (@mahasrk1)

Can you feel the goosebumps already? Whoa. There was never and never will be a superstar like Shah Rukh Khan.

Reacting to the video, a user on Instagram commented, “Fast changes nhi bhut papad bele hai.”

Another user commented, “Bht struggle karne k baad king khan bana h aise hi nhi bangaya……”

A third user commented, “King❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

The comment section under the video is filled with heart emojis for Shah Rukh Khan.

