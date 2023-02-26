Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman is considered to be one of the Hindi cinema’s finest actresses. While it isn’t new for many of the millennials or younger generations to see Waheeda Rehman sporting white hair (given her age) late actor Sunil Dutt was shocked to see her sporting ‘white hair’ back in the day.

Waheeda has given us several memorable performances in films like Neel Kamal, Ram Aur Shyam (1967), and Khamoshi (1969). The veteran actress and Dutt have worked in films like Ek Phool Char Kante (1960), Mujhe Jeene Do (1963), Meri Bhabhi (1969), Darpan (1970), Reshma Aur Shera (1971) and Zindagi Zindagi (1972).

Waheeda Rehman recently appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show The Invincibles where in she recalled how Sunil Dutt was hospitalised after he fell unwell following his padayatra. The legendary actress said that when she visited Sunil in the hospital he was shocked on seeing her.

The National Award-winning actress said, “I went to meet Sunil Dutt who was in the ICU and as per the rules only one person could go inside. So I went inside and wished him also asked about his health. But as he looked at me he was in a state of shock. So I asked him what happened. To which he said, ‘What have you done?’”

“I thought he was asking why I came in, so told him that I took permission and came. He said, ‘I am not talking about that I am speaking about your hair’. Why did you colour your hair white? I replied, ‘Sunil I have not coloured it white instead stopped colouring it black’ they are actually white’,” Waheeda Rehman added.

Waheeda made her acting debut with the Telugu film Rojulu Marayi (1955). She has featured in many films such as Pyaasa (1957), Guide (1965), Khamoshi (1969), Phagun (1973), Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Chandni (1989), Lamhe (1991), Rang De Basanti (2006), and Delhi 6 (2009) among many others.

