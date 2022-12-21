Before we bid 2022 goodbye, Ranveer Singh – along with director Rohit Shetty, promise to entertain us with a fun, period comedy film. Titled Cirkus, the film stars an array of talents including Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever and more. With just days left until the release, the team are doing their all to promote it.

During one such promotional interview, Ranveer got candid about his film choices now as well as what kind of roles he would like to do – and it includes those played by Sanjay Dutt and Al Pacino. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent with Pinkvilla – ahead of the release Cirkus, Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma spoke at length during the website’s Masterclass. While there, the Simmba actor opened up about how his script selection has changed in the post pandemic times. He also stated that he is now looking to associate himself with films that warrant a theatrical experience.

The site quoted Ranveer Singh saying, “Yes, the script selection has definitely changed. The whole Gamut of theatrical exhibition is in a flux. Unexpectedly, some films are doing well and films you could bet your house on are not. So, there is a bit of confusion, but I would love to associate myself with the films that are meant for a big screen experience because that is very dear to me.” The Cirkus actor added, “I want to champion the cause of theatrical viewing and I would want to be part of those films which can draw audience to the cinema halls.”

The Bajirao Mastani actor also revealed he wants to now do gangster films. First talking about being taking his time to select films, the actor said, “I rarely get worried or anxious on what the future holds for me. I want to be in the moment and enjoy each day.” Talking about wanting to do a gangster film in the times to come, he added, “I would want to do something like Scarface or Vaastav. I would love to do a gangster film.”

Post Cirkus, Ranveer Singh will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Salman Khan Used Sonam Kapoor’s Dress To Wipe His Sweat, Netizens React “Designer Dress Ki Vaat”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News