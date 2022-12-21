The Internet happens to be one of the most entertaining platforms to exist and it’s a brainer that it’s also one of the best inventions of mankind. And especially in today’s world where it’s easily accessible and has some of the best content to entertain, it’s really a blessing when you’re having a bad day and just want to laugh your heart out about something. There’s a viral video that is now doing rounds on social media where Salman Khan can be seen wiping off his face with Sonam Kapoor’s dupatta and netizens are now reacting to it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Salman and Sonam worked in ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ back in 2015 which worked well at the box office. Both the actors share a great camaraderie with each other and are also family friends.

Now talking about the video, a meme page named ‘Viral Sarcasm’ shared a video on its official Instagram handle where Salman Khan can be seen wiping off his sweat with Sonam Kapoor’s dupatta.

Salman Khan can be seen wearing a blue coloured shirt whereas Sonam Kapoor looked pretty in an ivory-coloured suit. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viralsarcasm (@viralsarcasm)

Reacting to the video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Sonam ne apna dupatta diya …dis itself says how scary Salman can be 😂😂😂 …dar gayi bichari…abhi tho career bhi nahi he …dupatta”

Another user commented, “Sonam Kapoor be like: Arre yaar lakho ka designer dress tha!!😂😂😂😂😂😂”

A third user commented, “Designer dress ki waat😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Salman Khan in a throwback with Sonam Kapoor on social media? Tell us in the comments below.

