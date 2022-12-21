Popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has won people’s hearts with his singing and acting talent, but there was a time when the singer got himself tangled in controversies because of the lyrics of his songs. Diljit is a hit with the netizens also for his amusing online posts also.

Diljit stepped into Bollywood with 2016’s Udta Punjab, where he was paired opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. A few years back, one of his songs came under heavy scrutiny and did not sit well with the audience.

Diljit Dosanjh’s song ’15 Saal’ in collaboration with Honey Singh, who is also quite popular in the music industry, sparked a huge scandal owning to the lyrics of the song. At that time, the singer said that the song had an important social message about teenage girls. According to Diljit, the lyrics were about the loss of innocence in young women and how modern teenage girls grow up too quickly, getting involved with drinks, drugs and boys.

Diljit was slammed for the lyrics, and things went so out of hand that women activist groups surrounded his house for making such an atrocious song. He was even accused of paedophilia and demanded his apology. Eventually, Diljit Dosanjh cancelled the song, but it was still released online. As per sources, the song was banned by the Punjab government as well, but it is now available on YouTube.

The singer got into another controversy for his song Patiala Peg also, and in reference to that, Diljit Dosanjh said that he is not a role model for anyone and that because he himself never had alcohol does not mean he cannot sing about it. He left it to the audience how they will receive the entire thing.

Currently a few days back, Diljit Dosanjh appeared at Rajeev Masand’s roundtable recently along with actors like Kartik Aaryan, Tripti Dimri, Rajkummar Rao, Shefali Shah and others where his confusion over what an intimacy coordinator is won the hearts of the audience.

